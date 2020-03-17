I Love Lucy x Unique Vintage is Red Hot

Get ready to tell your wardrobe, "Oh Lucy, I'm hoooome!"

The Lucy in question is the iconic Lucille Ball, of course. And her equally iconic TV show I Love Lucy is getting the collab treatment courtesy of Unique Vintage! Created under license by ViacomCBS Consumer Products and Desilu (the estates of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz), I Love Lucy x Unique Vintage is a 12-piece capsule collection that reimagines some of the most memorable looks from the classic sitcom.

Get ready to shop swing dresses, flouncy skirts, peep-toe heels and more! To get you started, we picked out some of our faves from the collab below. Have fun... just like Lucy!

Plus Size Black Swiss Dot Starlet Duster

Talk about a scene stealer! This floor-length duster is made in plus sizes and standard sizes, featuring a dramatic silhouette courtesy of black mesh with black Swiss dots, a three-quarter sleeve and a tie-neck bow. Plus, there's a banded waist with buttons to accent your curves.

Unique Vintage x I Love Lucy
$98 Unique Vintage
Black Starlet Jumpsuit

And if you really want to make an entrance, pair that duster with this jumpsuit. The sweetheart neckline has adjustable straps, while the princess-seamed bodice gives way to skinny-cut capri legs with side pockets. And it comes in plus sizes, too!

Unique Vintage x I Love Lucy
$88 Unique Vintage
Houndstooth TV Star Pencil Dress

Also available in plus sizes, this stretchy dress cut in a mid-century silhouette will flatter your figure, and maybe give your personality a little extra sass, too. How could it not, with its darted bodice, three-quarter sleeves, and seamed waist with an accenting belt? The skirt itself is accented with a pleated peplum. All the better to sell vitameatavegamin in! 

Unique Vintage x I Love Lucy
$98 Unique Vintage
Black Velvet & White Beaded Headband

It's not all about the clothes, of course. Accessories are necessary, too! On-trend with all the big headbands of the season, this one will crown your look in undeniable vintage style.

Unique Vintage x I Love Lucy
$24 Unique Vintage
Black Patent Leatherette Peep Toe T-Strap Everly Pumps

And don't forget the shoes! How cute are these? Not only are they vegan-friendly, but they recall Lucy's incredible style with a t-strap, elegant vamp cut-outs, and just the right amount of shine.

Unique Vintage x I Love Lucy
$48 Unique Vintage
Silver Rhinestone Fan & Ivory Pearl Drop Earrings

Are your ears feeling a little lonely? Give 'em some company with these drop-post earrings featuring a deco design, with sparkling silver rhinestones and a teardrop ivory pearl.

Unique Vintage x I Love Lucy
$32 Unique Vintage
Plus Size Cream Floral Fashion Show Lace Blouse

A little romantic, a little sassy, and a lot of style, this stunning lace blouse works well with circle skirts or some adorable denim pedal pushers... or even some dress pants! It also has rhinestone button accents down the front and on the sleeves, and comes in standard sizing.

Unique Vintage x I Love Lucy
$78 Unique Vintage
Tortoise Shell Rhinestone Cat Eye Glasses

Take your Lucy-inspired look to the next level with these fab glasses, accented with sparkling rhinestones to add another layer to their classic tortoise print. And that cat's-eye shape? Divine.

Unique Vintage x I Love Lucy
$52 Unique Vintage
Vintage Plus Size Deep Pink Vineyard Pant

Looking for the perfect outfit to stomp grapes in? Start with these capri pants. Perfectly pink and cut for curves, these pants sport a banded waist with a black belt, with functional side and back pockets. You can get 'em in standard sizes, too.

Unique Vintage x I Love Lucy
$78 Unique Vintage
BFF Ethel Fitted Tee

Would there be a Lucy without an Ethel? Let's not find out... and let's honor her with this sweet tee! Crafted of soft white cotton with a fitted silhouette and a crew neckline, it's a fabulous basic that's anything but. Grab it in sizes S to 3X.

Unique Vintage x I Love Lucy
$34 Unique Vintage

Looking for other hot collabs? Try J. Lo's shoe collection with DSW or Justine Skye x H&M!

