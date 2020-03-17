It's Time for a Threesome on The Conners

Things are getting spicy on The Conners for one Jackie Harris.

For the past couple episodes, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) has been exploring being part of a throuple with Ron and Janelle, played by real-life married couple Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey. Now, in a sneak peek exclusive to E! News, Ron and Janelle want to take the next step in their relationship with Jackie. And it's exactly the next step you might be assuming it is.

"How does this work?" Jackie wonders. "Do you go make a sandwich while we're doing it, and then when you two are doing it do I go make a sandwich, or am I the sandwich?"

"Janelle thought all three of us should be together," Ron says.

Does that mean nobody gets a sandwich?

"I think it would make everybody the most comfortable," Janelle explains. "I've never been with a woman. Jackie, have you?"