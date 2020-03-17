by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Mar. 17, 2020 2:42 PM
Here's your reality check, Vanessa Hudgens.
The former Disney Channel darling is apologizing for her recent comments about the coronavirus pandemic, in which she described the growing death toll as "inevitable."
"I'm so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday," Hudgens wrote on Twitter. "I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I'm sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time."
Vanessa also posted a video on Instagram, which you can watch above, further reacting to the backlash.
"I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context," the 31-year-old said. "Um, It's a crazy time. It's a crazy, crazy time. And I am at home in lockdown and that's what I hope you guys are doing, too. In full quarantine and staying safe and sane. I don't take this situation lightly by any means."
So what did the High School Musical star say to ruffle so many of the internet's proverbial feathers?
While chatting with fans on Instagram Live, Vanessa told them, "...'Till July sounds like a bunch of bulls--t. I'm sorry, but like it's a virus. I get it. I respect it. But at the same time, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible but inevitable. I don't know. Maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now."
Vanessa also expressed her disappointment in not being able to go out for St. Patrick's Day, saying in a separate video, "...I wish were in a pub! But we're not, because lockdown."
Just days ago, Vanessa announced her pledge to Feeding America, a food bank network helping those impacted by COVID-19.
"Let's help each other out rather than freaking the f--k out," she wrote on Instagram at the time.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?