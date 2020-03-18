Reese Witherspoon wasn't seeing the opportunities she wanted, so she decided to go out and create them herself.

"Choices used to be made for me a lot," the Oscar-winning actress told Parade recently. "I made a decision about eight years ago to start my own company because I wasn't happy with the choices being made for me, and I didn't see a place to exist within the industry that we had."

Kerry Washington could relate.

"As women, we can buy into the idea that we're less important," the Emmy-nominated star told USA Today. "We get caught up in other people's stories. If I'm stepping into my fullest power and living up to my full potential, then I'm serving the other people in my life too."

The longtime friends are now sharing the screen, about 10 years after first meeting each other at Leonardo DiCaprio's house for a script reading that didn't amount to anything at the time.