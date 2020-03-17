by emily belfiore | Tue., Mar. 17, 2020 8:27 AM
Auntie Koko is already in love with her new nephew.
On Monday, Khloe Kardashian celebrated the arrival of Malika Haqq's baby boy Ace Flores on Instagram. After her bestie shared the exciting news that she and ex O.T. Genesis' son was born on Saturday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star left her "beautiful nephew" a heartfelt message in the comments section.
"My beautiful beautiful nephew!!!!" the proud aunt wrote. "Ace, we have been waiting for you."
Malika's little bundle of joy also got a warm welcome from the rest of the Kardashian family. Kylie Jenner commented, "ace!!!!!!! i can't wait to meet him!!" Kendall Jenner also left the new mom a message: "congrats!!! love you." Chiming in, Kim Kardashian wrote, "He's perfect!!!! We can't wait to meet him! Love you so much!!!" Keeping things uplifting, Kourtney Kardashian wrote, "Life is beautiful can't wait to smell him." Corey Gamble also sent the mother-son duo warm wishes, writing, "Congrats !!!!!!!!!!!"
Back in September, Malika announced that she was expecting her first child and opened up about how her journey to motherhood was a "blessing."
"The reason why I was so excited to learn that I was pregnant was because I knew that my life was going to change for the better, the greatest blessing that I've always wanted but didn't know I was going to get, is finally here," the reality star shared on her Facebook Watch show Side by Side.
Throughout her pregnancy, Khloe has been there for the first-time mom and even threw her best friend's lavish baby shower.
"[Khloe] has promised Malika she will help out and be there for her every step of the way," an insider told E! News. "She is excited for [daughter] True [Thompson] to have another friend in the crew and for Malika to experience motherhood. She knows she will be an amazing mom."
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?