"I gave the whole town a blowjob."

20 years ago, movie-goers were stunned when their favorite rom-com leading lady Julia Roberts stormed onto the screen wearing a short skirt, six-inch heels and the world's most famous bra, as well as an arsenal of F-bombs in Erin Brockovich. But like the real-life woman she was playing, she proved irresistible, with the superstar landing her first Oscar.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh and co-starring Albert Finney as real-life attorney Ed Masry, Erin Brockovich follows Brockovich and Masry's fight against Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) of California in 1993 when she discovers they had contaminated the water supple in the town of Hinkley while working as his law clerk.