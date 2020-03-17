The stars are bringing their tunes to you.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, famed performers have had to cancel their scheduled shows to avoid group gatherings and further spread of the virus. To make up for the cancelations—or simply just to boost morale— some stars have taken to social media to entertain their fans from afar with home-produced shows, including Grammy-winning country crooner Keith Urban and Coldplayfrontman Chris Martin.

On Monday, Urban took to Instagram Live with a half hour show featuring a very special cameo: his A-list wife.

During the set, Nicole Kidman popped up to lend some dance moves to the show, particularly while Urban performed his hit, "The Fighter." The Oscar winner did not go unnoticed. "Awesome, hi Nicole," one comment read.