by emily belfiore | Tue., Mar. 17, 2020 5:10 AM
Directing your significant other is tough—just ask John Krasinski.
On Monday, The Office alum stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan and recalled filming some of the grueling scenes in A Quiet Place 2 with his wife Emily Blunt. In fact, one scene was so intense, John joked that it basically put their "marriage on the line."
"There's a scene where I put her in a car and—if you saw it in the trailer—she's driving up the street," he told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. "All that is completely, totally real. And I realized as I was explaining to her all the things that are going to happen, like, ‘You're gonna hit this pedestrian and then these cars are gonna cut you off. And then a bus is gonna come at you at 40mph.' That's all happening to her. And I realized, ‘Oh, my God. I just put my marriage on the line. I might end my marriage in this shot.'"
After breaking down the shot for the daytime co-hosts, John noted that the scene that made it into the film was actually Emily's first take. "I asked her—I said, ‘Do you want to do a rehearsal so you know what's happening?'" he said. "And she said, ‘No…let it be real.' So, that's what Emily Blunt actually looks like terrified."
Still on the topic of the highly anticipated sequel, John said that the Devil Wears Prada star actually needed some convincing to reprise her role. He explained, "She said, ‘Listen, if you have a story that you really believe in. Just write it and I'll read it. And, if it's as personal to you as the first one was, maybe I'll think about it.'"
Despite her initial reservations, the Jack Ryan star joked that she was hooked to the A Quiet Place 2 storyline almost immediately. "She read the opening and she was like, ‘I'm in!'" John continued. "And I was like, ‘Great don't read the rest. It's really scary.'"
Wanting to know more about their off-screen relationship, Kelly asked John if being married to Emily has helped perfect his British accent. Much to her surprise, the Something Borrowed star admitted that the Mary Poppins Returns star isn't a fan of it.
"I tried and she was very quick to tell me how bad it was," he said. "Well, she—I was okay with her not thinking it was good. But then she told our kids it's not good. So, now they laugh at me when I do it."
Hear John's best British accent in the video above!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?