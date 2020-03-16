A growing number of celebrities and athletes are facing COVID-19 with hope and candor.

Idris Elbaand Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju both confirmed they tested positive for coronavirus on March 16, urging their millions of followers to keep calm and carry on while abiding by health officials' plan to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Last week, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the first celebrities to go public with their diagnosis. "Thanks to the Helpers," the Oscar winner shared on Twitter, referencing a classic Mister Rogers quote, who he brought to life in the 2019 film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. "Let's take care of ourselves and each other."

Meanwhile, Idris has advocated for more "solidarity" in an ever "divided" world.