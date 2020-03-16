Absence makes the heart grow fonder!

A man named Bob in Vernon, Connecticut is making people ooh and aah after he celebrated his 67th wedding anniversary outside of his wife's nursing home, according to NBC Connecticut. Because many are taking safety precautions and partaking in social distancing amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the longtime couple hasn't been able to visit with each other in person.

However, Bob wasn't going to let COVID-19 get in the way of seeing his wife, Nancy, and celebrating their special day together.

According to the news outlet, Bob went to his wife's nursing home in Stafford Springs on Saturday and held up a sign that read: "I've loved you 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary."

As if that weren't heartwarming enough, he stood outside of Nancy's window, which was located on the second floor of the building, so she could see his message.