There's a reason Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds make up one of Hollywood's most adored couples.

On Monday, March 16, the A-listers announced a $1 million donation to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada, two organizations aiding those most at risk from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada," the Canadian-born actor shared in a statement on Instagram. "If you can give, these orgs need our help."

He continued, "Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection."

The Deadpool star concluded by poking fun at his on-again, off-again enemy Hugh Jackman, writing, "Hugh Jackman's # is 1-555-Hugh."