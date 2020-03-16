by Pamela Avila | Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 3:54 PM
Fernanda Flores is celebrating a new chapter in her life.
On Monday, March 16, the former 90 Day Fiancé star shared some big news on Instagram.
Sharing a picture of herself outside a Chicago courthouse, she revealed that she was "officially single!" and no longer married to her ex Jonathan Rivera.
"By forgiving and closing chapters you open your heart to more blessings to come in your way," Flores wrote on Instagram. "I can't thank you enough to all my followers, friends and family for all your love and support in all this journey. This isn't a failure, this is a win! Excited to see what God has planned for me."
As fans may recall, Flores and Rivera announced they were separating back in January 2019.
At the time, Rivera took to Instagram Live to confirm that he and Flores were indeed separating, citing that "every marriage has its problems. Every relationship has its issues. It's all about your attitude. As long as you're positive [...] I promise you, I didn't give up. I gave 110 percent to my marriage."
Flores also took to her Instagram Stories to share her excitement over finalizing her divorce once and for all. "Cheers to close that chapter," she captioned one picture. In another video, she wrote, "Freedom and a new hairstyle feels good!"
Further, he added at the time that he "reached a point where I said, 'I have to love myself just as much.'"
"Fernanda and I will remain friends. I think you give everything in a relationship—in a marriage—that you can. I will give everything I can to the next person in my life."
Following the announcement of their split, Flores took a social media hiatus but later broke her silence on the separation in June 2019.
In a 40 minute video posted on YouTube, Flores shared her side of things.
As viewers might recall, Flores found another woman's underwear in her ex-husband's house and according to the reality TV star, a lot of what happened after that incident happened away from the cameras.
"That same week, I found a lot of stuff—not just underwear. Sex toys, pictures, movies and stuff," she said in the video. "Dude, you're supposed to have left your past behind and start fresh with me. I know you're a single man. I know that you're older than me...I wasn't understanding why. I realized not everything is how it seems."
