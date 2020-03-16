Kristofer Hivju is the latest celebrity to test positive for Coronavirus.

The Game of Thrones star took to social media on Monday afternoon to share the news with his 3.7 million followers.

"Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus," he began his detailed post, alongside a selfie with his wife, Gry Molvær Hivju. "My familiy [sic] and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes."

He reassured his fans that he is still in "good health" despite his diagnosis.

"We are in good health," he shared. "I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading."