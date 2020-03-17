Free Shipping: Amazon, Target & More Stores Having Deals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Many of us are trying to make the most out of being at home these days, and retailers are here to help. From one-stop shops like Amazon, Target and Walmart to your fashion faves like Anthropologie, Madewell and Revolve, check all out the stores offering free shipping deals.

Aerie: Free standard shipping on orders $50+.

Amazon: Enjoy fast free delivery on thousands of items with Amazon Prime.

American Eagle Outfitters: Free standard shipping on orders $50+.

Anthropologie: Free shipping on orders $50+.