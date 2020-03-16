Sick of hand-washing? This song may just change your mind!

As millions of Americans continue to stay home and practice social distancing amid the Coronavirus, Jimmy Fallon decided to turn a common ritual into a delightful song.

Ladies and gentlemen, are you ready to experience the official "Wash Your Hands" song?

"Wash your hands, wash your hands, do not touch your face," Jimmy began to sing on social media while holding his guitar near the sink. "Wash your hands, wash your hands, do not touch your face."

He added, "If you wash your hands and do not touch your face, then the world would be a better place." Ta-da!

Maybe it's his two daughters Winnie and Frances smiling throughout the song. Perhaps it's the fact that Jimmy is still being super creative even as The Tonight Show takes an understandable break. Or maybe it's the simple fact that the message is spot on!