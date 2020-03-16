by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 3:30 PM
Sick of hand-washing? This song may just change your mind!
As millions of Americans continue to stay home and practice social distancing amid the Coronavirus, Jimmy Fallon decided to turn a common ritual into a delightful song.
Ladies and gentlemen, are you ready to experience the official "Wash Your Hands" song?
"Wash your hands, wash your hands, do not touch your face," Jimmy began to sing on social media while holding his guitar near the sink. "Wash your hands, wash your hands, do not touch your face."
He added, "If you wash your hands and do not touch your face, then the world would be a better place." Ta-da!
Maybe it's his two daughters Winnie and Frances smiling throughout the song. Perhaps it's the fact that Jimmy is still being super creative even as The Tonight Show takes an understandable break. Or maybe it's the simple fact that the message is spot on!
Whatever the case may be, fans and follower can't get enough. And yes, the song is already getting into people's head.
Because Jimmy loves a good challenge, he's asking his followers to create a 20-second song and to share it using #WashYourHandsSong.
"Hope you're safe and at home and staying home," Jimmy added on Instagram Stories. "[Hope you're] washing your hands and not touching your face. I'm doing all the things I'm supposed to right now."
He's also taking time to pay it forward. Over the weekend, the late-night host made a donation to Feeding America and urged his fans to do the same.
"Right now I'm thinking about what we can do to help our most vulnerable populations - children who are losing the one meal they may rely on per day, our friends and family who are facing job issues, the elderly, and low-income families. My family made a donation to @FeedingAmerica, who are working tirelessly to feed those in need around the country," he shared. "Please join us."
Make a donation to Feeding America online now.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?