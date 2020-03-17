See Meghan Markle and More Stars Who Dazzled in Green in Celebration of St. Patrick's Day

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Mar. 17, 2020 3:00 AM

Green with envy!

Believe it or not, but St. Patrick's Day is officially here.

While many venues and events have canceled this year's festive plans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean you can't celebrate at home with some fun, festive and flirty fashion.

Luckily—see what we did there?—many of our favorite celebrities have been dazzling in green over the last few months.

From Meghan Markle turning heads in an emerald caped-gown during her and Prince Harry's royal farewell tour to Rihanna slipping into a glimmering mint-green design at the Sept. 2019 Savage x Fenty show during New York Fashion Week.

During awards season, many of Hollywood's biggest stars also sashayed down the red carpet in the jewel-toned color, including Jennifer Lopez, Jodie Comer, Cynthia Erivo and many more.

That said, Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Billie Eilish all donned the magical green hue at the 2020 Grammys, 2019 American Music Awards and other major events.

Celebs Dazzle in Green

With that in mind, it's safe to say there hasn't been a shortage of St. Patrick's Day style inspo. To see which celebrities have stunned in the vibrant (and lucky!) color, scroll through our gallery below!

If anything, it just might motivate you to wear green for more than one occasion.

Lil Nas X, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lil Nas X

2019 American Music Awards

Rihanna, Savage X Fenty Show, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Fashion Police Widget

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Rihanna

2019 New York Fashion Week: Savage X Fenty Show

Meghan Markle, Green

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle

2020 Royal Farewell Tour

Zendaya, 2019 Emmys

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Zendaya

2019 Emmys

Cynthia Erivo, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, WTF Widget

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Cynthia Erivo

2020 NAACP Image Awards

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Green

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton

2020 Ireland Royal Tour

Chrissy Teigen, 2019 Baby2Baby Gala

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen

2019 Baby2Baby Gala

Mandy Moore, WTF widget

Jordan Strauss/Invision for UMG/AP Images

Mandy Moore

2020 Artist Showcase

Jodie Comer, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Jodie Comer

2020 Golden Globe Awards

January Jones, WTF widget

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

January Jones

2020 Vanity Fair x Lancôme Women in Hollywood

Billy Porter, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Billy Porter

2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Taylor Swift, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Taylor Swift

2019 American Music Awards

Maluma, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Maluma

2019 Met Gala After-Party

Beyonce

Beyonce.com

Beyoncé

2020 Super Bowl

Normani, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion, Fashion Police Widget

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Normani

2019 Billboard Women in Music

AJ Michalka, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

EAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

AJ Michalka

2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Jennifer Lopez, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez

2020 Golden Globe Awards

Billie Eilish, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billie Eilish

2020 Grammys

Lupita Nyong'o, WTF widget

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for the Delta SkyMiles® American Express Card Portfolio

Lupita Nyong'o

Sigourney Weaver, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver

2020 Oscars

Angela Bassett, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Angela Bassett

2020 NAACP Image Awards

Elle Fanning, WTF Widget

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning

Rose Leslie, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Rose Leslie

2020 Golden Globe Awards

Florence Pugh, WTF Widget

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Florence Pugh

2020 British Vogue x Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party

Lucy Hale, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Lucy Hale

2020 Critic's Choice Awards

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Green

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton

2020 Ireland Royal Tour

Selena Gomez, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Fashion Police Widget

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Selena Gomez

2019 American Music Awards

Katherine Langford, WTF Widget

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Fendi

Katherine Langford

The Launch of Solar Dream

Kristin Cavallari, Fashion Police Widget

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari

Extra Appearance

Ellie Goulding, WTF Widget

Shutterstock

Ellie Goulding

2020 Sky Up Next Event

Christopher Abbott, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Christopher Abbott

2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Jaeden Martell, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jaeden Martell

Kristen Bell, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kristen Bell

