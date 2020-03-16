Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been released from the hospital, multiple outlets report. The Oscar winner's rep told E! News the celebrities are in quarantine in their home in Australia.

The update came five days after Hanks revealed he and his wife tested positive for coronavirus. The 63-year-old actor and the 63-year-old singer decided to get tested after they both began feeling under the weather.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks wrote via Instagram last week. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

The Forrest Gump star then explained, "We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires." He also promised to "keep the world posted and updated."