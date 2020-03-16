Amy Adams Joins Instagram for a Good Cause

Welcome to Instagram, Amy Adams!

The 45-year-old actress joined the social network on Monday to help promote a good cause.

"Hi Instagram!" the Enchanted star wrote alongside her first post. "I've decided to finally join to shine a spotlight on kids across the country who need our help and support during this difficult time."

She then explained how she's partnering with Jennifer Garner to launch #SaveWithStories, which provides "a spot to watch your favorite celebrities read your favorite children's books." By building this community, the stars hope to support a new fund for a combined effort between Save the Children and No Kid Hungry. The fund addresses the food shortage and educational needs of children impacted by the coronavirus.

"THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN in the United States rely on school for food," Adams continued. "School closures will hit vulnerable communities hard and @savethechildren and @nokidhungry are on the ground and ready to serve. They just need our help! These funds will help us make sure that families know how to find meals when schools are closed, support mobile meal trucks, food banks and other community feeding programs, provide educational toys, books and worksheets, and support out-of-school-time programs to help kids make up for lost time in the classroom."