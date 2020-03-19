by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Mar. 19, 2020 8:00 AM
Kristin Cavallari may be a public figure, but she certainly hates public speaking.
In this clip from Thursday's all-new Very Cavallari, the reality star turned lifestyle mogul finds herself racked with nerves ahead of her speech at the launch for her new store.
"People think, because I'm on TV and I'm putting my life out there, that this stuff should just be very natural and normal for me, but it's not," the True Roots author details in a confessional.
We can't blame Kristin for being nervous, who has repeatedly expressed the many stakes involved in opening the Chicago-based Uncommon James. Thankfully, Kristin has husband Jay Cutler by her side, who is more than willing to grab the attention of the crowd.
"Please quit talking, everyone quit talking," the retired NFL star says in his hilarious deadpan style. "Thank you."
With the partygoers now silenced, Kristin is able to open up about why she chose Chicago for her new store.
"Welcome to the second store that Uncommon James has ever opened here in Chicago. Not only did I live here when I was younger, in Barrington with my mom, but this is where Jay and I fell in love," the mother of three shares. "Also, all three of our kids were born here, so the thought of opening doors here was a no brainer for me."
Ironically, Kristin's mic gives out halfway through her speech. Regardless, the lifestyle mogul perseveres and goes on to thank her closest friends and family.
"I couldn't do any of this without your support. So, truly from the bottom of my heart, thank you so, so much," Kristin adds. "Cheers! And, I appreciate you guys being here."
Amid praise on her speech and new store, Kristin ends up getting emotional, especially when Jay mentions that she has a "multi-million-dollar business."
"It's crazy. I don't know why I'm so emotional. It's just really meaningful to me," a tearful Kristin concludes. "I feel like I've been proving myself for the first two-and-a-half years. Now it's like, no, we're a f--king brand."
