If you're hoping Max will come back to life, Rosa will adjust to to suddenly being alive, and all will be well in Roswell, New Mexico, well...keep hoping.

Roswell, New Mexico returns for season two tonight, and obviously, because it's a TV show, not all of our dreams can come true. When we last saw Liz (Jeanine Mason), she was mourning the death of Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) and adjusting to the fact that her sister Rosa (Amber Midthunder), who had been dead for 10 years, was suddenly alive again thanks to Max's alien powers and self-sacrifice.

It's not a spoiler to say that there are quite a few people in Roswell who won't just let Max be dead, and it feels inevitable that one of the main characters of the show, and one half of the central romance is not going to stay dead forever...but he is going to stay dead for now.

"He's gonna be dead for a while," showrunner Carina Adly MacKenzie tells E! News. Dang.