Idris Elba Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Idris Elba has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The actor took to social media on Monday to share the health news with his fans. Along with a video message, Elba wrote, "This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing No panic."

"Hey, what's up guys? So this morning I got some test results back for Coronavirus and it came back positive," Elba said in his video message. "Yep. And it sucks. Listen, I'm doing OK. Sabrina hasn't been tested and she's doing okay. I didn't have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive, I quarantined myself and got tested immediately and got the results back today."

"Look, this is serious, you know? Now's the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren't showing symptoms and that can easily spread it," Elba continued. "So now's a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands, keeping your distance okay? We've told our families, they're very supportive."