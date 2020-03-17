We are living in unique times.

Public entertainment spaces like bars, movie theaters and bowling alleys have been ordered closed. Gyms are closing their doors. And folks across the country are being asked to do their part to help curtail the spread of COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus, by practicing social distancing and staying at home as much as they possibly can.

But just because we're all changing our behaviors doesn't mean we have to descend into abject boredom.

In fact, if you do it right, staying home for the next few weeks while health officials work to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible can actually be comforting and even enjoyable. All it takes it a little creativity. Lucky for us, social media queen Chrissy Teigen has been showing us how to make the most out of being at home for quite some time now. Her amusing snapshots of home life with hubby John Legend and adorable kiddos Luna and Miles are all the inspiration you need, proof that we'll all be able to get through not just surviving, but thriving.