Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan are definitely #RelationshipGoals.

The two got engaged in 2013, and in spring of the following year, said "I do" at a beautiful Sedona resort surrounded by their friends, family and fellow WWE Superstars, including Brie's twin sister Nikki Bella, Tyson Kidd, John Cena, Cesaro and Jimmy Uso.

Since then, Brie and her husband (who was born Bryan Danielson) have welcomed their first child, Birdie Danielson, who's now two years old. Birdie is about to be a big sister, too—the couple announced they were expecting in January 2020.

Total Bellas fans have watched Brie and Bryan's relationship evolve over the years, and after a short break between seasons, the couple will finally be back on the small screen in April.