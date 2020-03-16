If you had the opportunity to ask Gigi Hadid one question, what would it be? Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and more celebrities grilled the model on fame, fear and failure for Harper's Bazaar's April issue.

For instance, the 30-year-old singer asked the 24-year-old runway star about her ability to "fly into action" whenever she's in an "immediate or stressful situation" and whether this has always been a "natural" response.

"I've realized over time that I feel the most free when I express myself, whether through action, writing, or talking it out," Hadid replied. "Being honest always leads to something good, even if it takes a hard or awkward moment or conversation to get there; you can never go wrong with telling someone how you feel and speaking your truth. And you always learn something from it."

As for the Gossip Girl alumna, she wanted to know what inspired Hadid to take on a new skill—making chairs by hand.