Mindy Kaling is a professional pianist! Well...maybe not yet.

On Sunday night, the Office alum took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of herself "playing" the piano. Before tickling the ivories, Kaling explained to her fans that her love of music inspired her to give the piano a try.

"You know when you love music so much that you feel like, you hear something beautiful on the piano and that you can play it, even though you don't know how to play the piano?" Kaling asked her social media followers. "That's kinda how I feel. So, you know what? I think I'm just gonna try."

That's when Kaling started to "play," closing her eyes as she moved her hands around the keys. The performance even impressed Kaling herself.

"Wow, I guess I can really play the piano," Kaling joked. "Just goes to show you, when there's a will there's a way."