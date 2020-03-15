Trouble in paradise? Not a chance!

Hilary Duff is shutting down rumors about her love life. On Saturday morning, the 32-year-old star discovered a tabloid's headline that suggested she and her husband, Matthew Koma, were having marriage troubles.

Keep in mind, the longtime couple tied the knot back in December and are parents to their one-year-old daughter, Banks. While the two began dating in 2017, they decided to take their romance to the next level a few months ago.

As the old saying goes, the rest is history!

After seeing the magazine's headline (which read "Marriage on the rocks already?"), Duff couldn't help but share it to her social media page. It's safe to say she shut down those rumors with a classy and cheeky response.

"Apearantly [sic] matt [sic] and I are having trouble," the Younger actress shared on her Instagram Stories, alongside an image of the tabloid that made those claims. "He hasn't told me yet..."