Reba McEntire Mourns the Death of Her Mother Jacqueline

Mike Windle/Getty Images
Reba McEntire is mourning the death of her mother Jacqueline McEntire, who died on Saturday.
The actress took to social media to announce the loss of her mom. She was 93.
"Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today. She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go. The cancer might think it won the battle but we're giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home with Him," McEntire wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of her mother and a family portrait.
"She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends," the country star continued.
Her father, Clark McEntire, died in 2014. He was 86.
In addition to Reba, Jacqueline is also survived by her children Alice, Pake and Susie.
"Down here, Alice, Pake, Susie and I, grandkids and great grandkids all got to visit with her either in person or over the phone. She left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us," Reba continued on Instagram. "We are very thankful for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, the care-givers with their huge hearts, and the time God gave us with Mama."
Many of the "The Heart Won't Lie" singer's friends took to her comments to express their condolences.
Country singer Luke Bryan commented, "Prayers for your family. God bless y'all."
The Country Music Television network wrote, "Sending prayers to you and your family."
Country singer and songwriter Martina McBride also commented, "Praying for you and your family Reba. Love you."
The country star's former Reba co-star, Melissa Peterman, also expressed her condolences. "You Jac. You sure made me laugh, I loved hearing your stories. Grateful for all the times Reba shared you with us," she wrote to her former co-star. "I loved every moment. So much love to the whole family and everyone who loved her."
"Jackie, Jaca, Ms. McEntire, Mama, Mama Jaca, Momo Jac, Grandma, Grandma Jac, whatever the title was at the time – she gave you her undivided attention," McEntire added about her late mother. "We're all going to miss her but we have so many wonderful memories. Thank you Lord for that."
Instead of sending flowers, McEntire asked that people who wish keep her mother's legacy alive donate to a fund in her honor: "The family lovingly asks that memorials be sent to the Reba McEntire Fund to benefit the Jacqueline McEntire Library Fund."
Donations can be made online here.