David Beckham Puts His Abs on Full Display During Family Soccer Game

David Beckham + no shirt on = a match made in heaven!

The beloved soccer legend showed off his killer abs and toned physique on Saturday afternoon while in Miami, Fla.

Of course, his shirtless moment had a special purpose... well, kind of.

The 44-year-old star enjoyed a game of soccer with his three sons—Brooklyn (21), Romeo (17) and Cruz (15). David and his kids were joined by their pals, who also got in on the soccer fun.

Additionally, Victoria Beckham and Harper (8), were also there and cheered on the guys on the sidelines.

The family played a soccer match at David's new stadium, which he proudly put on display on his social media account.

"Special day showing the family what we have built," the 44-year-old legend shared on Instagram, alongside a few videos of their afternoon hangout.

"So proud of @davidbeckham and team DB," the former Spice Girls shared on her page in support of her husband and kids.