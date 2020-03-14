The Bachelor's Hannah Ann Sluss knows what suits her.

After a whirlwind few days and a dramatic breakup with Peter Weber, the 23-year-old model is living her best life. On Friday night, the reality TV personality was spotted hanging out with Bachelor Nation's Hannah Godwin.

For their girls' night out, the two were seen leaving the celebrity hot spot, Craig's Restaurant, in West Hollywood. Photographers captured the gal pals looking blissfully happy, as they waved and laughed for the cameras. The dynamic duo were also seen walking arm-in-arm.

And let's just say, Sluss was glowing and serving bawdy with her late-night lewk. Instead of wearing a revenge dress for her outing, the model went with something much more fierce and fabulous: a denim jumpsuit.

The fashionable piece, gave off '70s vibes, especially since Hannah paired her fitted jumpsuit with nude sandal heels, dainty gold hoop earrings and a beige purse (which appeared to be Gucci).