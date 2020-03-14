The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley is (still) putting Juan Pablo Galavis in his place.

On Saturday afternoon, the 38-year-old leading lady took to Twitter to call about the former Bachelor over his shady comments.

"I just SAW the GUYS for @Clare_Crawley Bachelorette season and its gonna be INTERESTING seeing HER get hit on by KIDS on their 20s...," Juan shared on Twitter earlier today. "I think this MIGHT be the 3rd SEASON Im gonna watch."

Within hours, Clare responded to his comments, and called him out with a message that would make anyone get up out of their seat and clap their hands.

"And yet here you are, older than 99% of them and still cant practice compassion and kindness...," The Bachelorette wrote.

Backtracking his original tweet, the former professional soccer player replied, "Hey, ALL I want is for you to FIND love, you taking it the WRONG way Clare..."