Clare Crawley's 32 suitors will have to accept this rose another time due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and the star of the upcoming season 16 of The Bachelorette wants to thank fans for their support.

Warner Bros. Television announced on Friday that "with the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution," the studio was halting production on more than 70 shows and pilots, including season 16 of The Bachelorette, which was set to begin filming that day.

"Well hello! Talk about most dramatic season ever! In all seriousness, Everyone's health is the most important priority at this time, and as I'm sure you've heard, we are pressing pause for now on filming The Bachelorette," Crawley wrote on Instagram on Friday evening.

"We are taking it day by day and even hour by hour as this is so unpredictable," she continued. "All I know for sure is that my heart is so full from all the love and support this far, and am still so excited for my journey to begin! I've waited 38 years for these moments, what's a little bit longer, right! xoxo"