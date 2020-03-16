JoJo Siwa has one rule upon entering her home: "There's no being sad."

The 16-year-old internet sensation, who even has North West as a superfan, informed E!'s own Jason Kennedy of this rule during today's all-new In the Room. While Kennedy confessed that he was late to the JoJo Siwa bandwagon, he revealed he was excited to enter the famed YouTuber's colorful world.

For the those who don't know, Siwa got her start on reality TV, starring on Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition and Dance Moms. She used this momentum to launch her successful YouTube channel, music career and other business endeavors.

Thanks to her devoted fans, called Siwanatorz, Siwa is one of the most famous teens in the world.

In typical In the Room fashion, Kennedy got Siwa to open up on a variety of topics. We're talking everything from her booming bow business to her rumored boyfriend, Elliot Brown.

So, if you were unfamiliar with the teen wunderkind before, you're about to know a whole lot more about her.

For everything this week's In the Room taught us about JoJo, scroll through our major takeaways below!