Justin Bieber, a member of BTS, NBA stars, Mark Cuban and other celebs are aiding the novel coronavirus relief efforts.

The deadly virus has killed more than 5,400 people and has infected at least 145,000 in more than 110 countries—including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson—since it was first discovered late last year in Wuhan, China, which has had the most casualties. This strain of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has also particularly affected Italy, South Korea, Iran, Spain, Germany and the United States, where testing is scarce due to bureaucracy.

The coronavirus has shut down major Hollywood productions and big festivals such as Coachella. Movie releases have been postponed. Broadway, other theaters, comedy clubs and many schools have shut down temporarily. Many jobs have allowed employees to work remotely.

Millions of people around the world, including celebs, have opted to self-isolate at home to lower their risk of contracting the virus, venturing out for medical appointments or trips to the supermarket, where shoppers continuously fight amongst themselves as they deplete shelves of household essentials, like toilet paper and water.