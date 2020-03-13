Vanessa Hudgens Fires Back at Trolls Over "Moaning" Tattoo Video

Vanessa Hudgens has a message for the haters.

Last week, the star unveiled her latest tattoo—an angel—on the side of her stomach. "Divine feminine angel not me.... my tat. But you can call me that, if you want to," she captioned a photo of the new body ink.

The star also shared a video of herself singing the finished artwork for the first time. In the clip, Hudgens rushed to a mirror and made moaning sounds over the finished work, clearly content with the results.

"Lol this was the first time I saw it. I never peeked. Hilarious," the 31-year-old said. "I love @drag_ink so d--n much. What. A. Legend."

However, fans took as much notice of the sounds she was making as they did with her new tat. "Sounds like she's moaning," one fan commented.