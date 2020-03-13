Washing your hands is always better when you're with the band.

As the world continues to follow guidance from health officials amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Mariah Carey decided to showcase how she keeps her hands clean in the bathroom.

In a new TikTok that was shared throughout social media, the music superstar gathered her twins around the sink. What came next was a hilarious video and trick to making sure you're following the 20-second washing rule.

"Washing our hands to 20 seconds of Ol' Dirty Bastard!" she captioned the video while wearing luxurious sleepwear. "Stay safe everybody!"

The video features Mariah's iconic hit "Fantasy" playing in the background. And yes, singing is absolutely included as fans get a rare glimpse into her fabulous home.

"Me and Mariah / Go back like babies and pacifiers," Moroccan and Monroe sang before Mariah finished the lyric. "Old Dirt Dog's no liar." LOL.