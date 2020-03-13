Clare Crawley will have to wait just a bit longer to meet Mr. Right.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette, which was set to begin filming tonight, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Warner Bros. Television Group announced the news in a statement on Friday, stating, "With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin. There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our productions, but the health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority. During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based."

Earlier this week, ABC unveiled the 32 contestants vying for Clare's affection.