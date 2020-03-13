by Lauren Piester | Fri., Mar. 13, 2020 10:19 AM
Supernatural's back, and so is Jack!
After a six week hiatus, Supernatural is returning on Monday to finish out its final season (!!!), and it's wasting no time dealing with the return of Jack (Alexander Calvert), who's been hidden in the Empty and is now on quite the mission from Death/Billie.
In a clip exclusive to E! News, which picks up around where the last episode left off so long ago, Sam, Dean, and Cas wonder if their troubled friend is even well enough to take on the task Billie's set for him, which is basically: eat angel hearts 'til it's time to kill God. Boy, we're going to miss this show.
Sam (Jared Padalecki) in particular is not on board with this plan because, well, it's a wild plan that involves eating angel hearts and trusting two unpredictable people. Dean (Jensen Ackles) seems to think it's not much crazier than any deal they've made in the past.
"Apparently Billie's got Jack on a need to know, which not a shock," he says. "We've made deals with cosmic players before. Cards up ain't their style."
"Jack still doesn't have a soul," Sam points out. "And now he's been in the Empty for months. We have no idea where his head is right now!"
Cut to Jack, examining the carved initials of Mary Winchester, who he accidentally killed that one time.
Hopefully we'll all be getting some answers when Billie makes a surprise visit to the bunker in the episode, which also finds Sam and Dean responding to a frantic call and assisting in an "extraordinary and heartbreaking rescue."
Including Monday's ep, there are just nine episodes left in the whole series. That feels like not very many, but the finale isn't set to air until May 18. And at this point, in this time of uncertainty and quarantine, May 18 feels like a lifetime away. So at least there's that.
Supernatural airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on The CW.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?