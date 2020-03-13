You Have to See Kulture's Adorable Reaction to Cardi B Singing

Get ready for cuteness overload!

Cardi B took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of herself singing to her daughter Kulture.

"I really love you," the 27-year-old rapper sang to her firstborn. "You should know."

It looks like the little lady was a fan of her mom's voice, too. The video showed Kulture smiling from ear to ear and bopping back and forth as she ate her meal.

"My baby," Cardi wrote alongside the clip. "She loves when mommy sings to her."

This wasn't the first time fans had heard the artist sing. Last year, the Grammy winner posted a video of herself belting out Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance" as a teenager. Of course, Mother Monster approved.

"I LIVE @iamcardib," the "Poker Face" star tweeted.

Cardi also shared a video of herself singing a "gospel remix" of "Clout"—her hit with her main man Offset—that same year.

It looks like Kulture has inherited her parents' love of music, too. Back in December, Cardi posted a video of her daughter singing an adorable rendition of "Head, Shoulder, Knees and Toes" with Hennessy Carolina.