Hey, At Least Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Are Still Together

Because before Peter Weber asked him to hold his beer, Underwood may have just held the crown for the most dramatic Bachelor finale ever.

And TBH, the pay-off after a season of promoting "the fence jump" was far sweeter than learning just who Barb Weber was talking about when she proclaimed, "Don't let her go. Bring her home. Bring her home to us." The former saw the onetime NFL tight end, 28, deftly scale a fence to run off into the empty streets of Algarve, Portugal, intent on ditching cameras, producers and his whole romantic journey after the process led speech pathology graduate student Cassie Randolph to walk away.

Unlike his successor, Underwood was 100 percent sure about his final choice, certain enough to go fully rogue, saying goodbye to Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams early to let Randolph know she was his one and only. And she needn't say yes to a ring, a fantasy suite or really anything outside of a commitment to see how their relationship could survive back home in the real world.