Rita Wilson Says the Only "Corona" She Wants Is the One You Drink

While Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson remain quarantined with coronavirus, they're finding some humor in the sticky situation.

On Wednesday, the beloved Hollywood couple confirmed publicly they both tested positive with coronavirus. "Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," the Oscar winner wrote in an Instagram post. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

"Well, now. What to do next?" he continued. "The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"