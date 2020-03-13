How Mandy Moore Really Feels About Her Iconic "Candy" Era

Mandy Moore's pop star days are very much behind her.

On Thursday, the This Is Us star stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and reminisced over her iconic "Candy" era with host Jimmy Fallon, who wanted to know if she found herself looking back on her old music when writing the songs for her new album Silver Landings.

"I've kind of come full circle with a lot of my older stuff," she said. "We're supposed to go on tour—I haven't toured in 13 years, so it's very precarious timing with everything that's happening in the world."

After Jimmy showed Mandy a throwback picture of herself from her first-ever tour in the late ‘90s, where a young 15-year-old Mandy was sporting her blonde locks and platform sandals, the "When I Wasn't Watching" singer couldn't help but get nostalgic.

"That was my very first tour," she exclaimed. "I flew from doing the ‘Candy' music video in Los Angeles to Virginia Beach, Va. to open for NSYNC on their summer amphitheater tour. It was a gig."