Madison Prewett's relationship with Peter Weber may be over, but it looks like her friendship with Selena Gomez is just beginning.

On Thursday, the 27-year-old singer posted an Instagram Stories video of herself shopping for games with the 23-year-old contestant.

"We're stocking up on games," the "Rare" star said. "Madi, what game do you want?"

"Honestly, anything," she replied. "Everything looks great."

They then headed back home to try out their new purchases with pals Liz Golden, Connar Franklin and Aaron Carpenter. Prewett and Golden won one of the games and proudly wrote out the word "winner" on a card. The reality star also insisted on drawing a rose.

"I gotta draw a good rose," she said.

So, how did this friendship start? While it isn't completely clear, Gomez had shown her fandom for Prewett throughout this last season.

"Madi, I love you," she said in a recent Instagram Stories video.