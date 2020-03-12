Grey's Anatomy Begins to Move on Without Alex

Grey's Anatomy is slowly moving on.

While both Jo and Meredith spent quite a bit of tonight's episode still dealing with Alex leaving them for Izzie, there was plenty of other drama crowding the hospital, literally.

Koracick shut down an entire floor because a rich investor needed a doctor, meaning patients were left without rooms, which created a mess and pissed Meredith right off into some very timely rants about the price of healthcare and wealth inequality.

Jo, meanwhile, was sent into a bit of a tailspin after seeing a happy couple making out on a train platform, only for that couple to be brought into the hospital later on when the guy accidentally fell in front of a train.

She's been sleeping on Link's couch and really leaning on him, but if you thought that meant there was the possibility of her moving on with him, you would be mistaken, at least for now. It also doesn't look likely that she'll be going for JoLuca, because DeLuca tried to obnoxiously hit on her and she fully shut him down.