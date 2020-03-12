by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 12, 2020 7:20 PM
You'll want to scrub in for this Grey's Anatomy news.
Production on Season 16 of the ABC medical drama was halted Thursday over growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. In a letter to the cast and crew obtained by E! News, showrunner Krista Vernoff and executive producers Debbie Allen and James D. Parriott explained their decision.
"To Our Incredible Cast and Crew," it read, "Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on Grey's Anatomy effective immediately. We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves."
"This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti's suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50."
Earlier today, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered the cancellation or postponement of all non-essential events that require close contact between more than 50 individuals at a time.
"Stay safe, stay healthy, stay hydrated, stay home as much as possible, and wash your hands frequently. Please take care of yourselves and each other. As updates come in, we will keep you informed," the note concluded.
ABC
Grey's Anatomy joins a growing number of television shows temporarily shutting down to help further prevent the spread of COVID-19.
That list includes Riverdale, which shut down production in Vancouver after a team member came in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, as well as The Morning Show, Survivor, The Amazing Race and other late-night programming.
Stay up to date on the outbreak's impact on Hollywood in our gallery here.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?