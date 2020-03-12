Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to put their son first.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex completed their final official royal engagements this week in London, some watchers wondered where baby Archie Harrison was for some of the events.

As it turns out, ongoing concerns about the Coronavirus made the royal couple pause on having their only child travel alongside them.

A reporter from The Telegraph confirmed the news after being invited to Buckingham Palace to observe Meghan's meeting with 23 young students and academics who had won scholarships from the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

"There were conversations about cancer care in Rwanda, climate research projects in India, and yes, how to prevent the spread of coronavirus throughout the globe," The Telegraph reported.

Following Monday's Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, Prince Harry and Meghan flew back to Canada to be back with their 10-month-old son. The couple also managed to stay close by FaceTiming with him every day, according to People.