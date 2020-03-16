Botched is back!

In this clip from the series' upcoming return (which will air Monday, Apr. 13 at 9:00 p.m.), Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif meet with a new patient, who knows a thing or two about reality TV. Specifically, the medical experts sit down with Flora Alekseyeun, who famously starred on The Real World.

Unfortunately, Flora's appearance on Botched is due to "a very complicated breast problem." As Dr. Nassif quickly spots, Flora is facing Symmastia, also known as "uniboob."

"Based on Flora's photos, she has a very significant Symmastia, which is a communication between the right and left breast pockets," Dr. Dubrow details in a confessional.

Since Flora has had several operations, Dr. Dubrow is left wondering why the uniboob has yet to be fixed. Thus, the famed doctors call Flora in for her consultation.

While walking into her meeting with the Botched docs, Flora notes she's "to the 10th power of anxiety" as she worries they won't be able to help her. During her sit down, Flora jokes that "stupidity" led to her decision to have breast implant surgery.