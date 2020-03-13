14 Affordable Hand Creams to Soothe Dry Palms

by Carolin Lehmann | Fri., Mar. 13, 2020 5:00 AM

Washing your hands is of course of utmost importance, but it can leave your palms feeling cracked and dry. Enter: the perfect hand cream. There are so many great scents and formulas on the market to try at an affordable price-point (read: under $20), but where should you start?

Shop some of our favorite hand creams from Soap & Glory, Philosophy, and more below to find chapped hand relief.

 

Soap & Glory Original Pink Hydrating Hand Food

Many say this cult-favorite hand cream has a scent reminiscent of Chanel's Coco Mademoiselle perfume. Plus, it doesn't leave a sticky residue on your palms and contains nourishing shea butter, macadamia oil, and marshmallow.

$7 Target
Tonymoly I'm Rose Hand Cream

If you love rose scents, don't miss this hand cream from Korean brand Tonymoly. Its pretty packaging will shine sitting on your desk.

$6 Urban Outfitters
Burt's Bees Almond and Milk Hand Cream

If almond and milk don't sound like a great scent combo to you, we don't know what does. This hand cream garners rave reviews for its super moisturizing ingredients like almond oil, vitamin E, and beeswax. 

$9 Target
Tonymoly Peach Hand Cream

Could this packaging be any cuter? Naturally, this hand cream has a peach scent, with ingredients including peach and apricot extracts, shea butter, and adenosine, an anti-wrinkle element that helps your hands look youthful. 

$12 Ulta
Lano Rose Hand Cream Intense

One-fourth of this hand cream is lanolin (wool grease), so it's super hydrating. Plus, rose oil gives it a grown-up scent. 

$15 Ulta
Mistral Classic Hand Cream

Lychee lovers will rejoice at this lychee rose hand cream from France. It has a lychee and black currant scent with base notes of amber and cedarwood. One word: Fancy.

$12 Anthropologie
Banana Hand Balm

Is it just us, or are banana scents great (and so rare)? This Sephora-brand hand cream brings on the banana scents for just $5.

$5 Sephora
Capri Blue Volcano Hand Cream

If you love the tropical scent of Capri Blue's Volcano candle from Anthropologie, note that the same fragrance can grace your palms, too, thanks to this hand cream. It's formulated with moisturizing coconut oil and shea butter. 

$18 Anthropologie
Crema da Mano in Giulietta

Tocca perfume lovers listen up: You can gets their scents in hand cream form, too. Try Giulietta, which was inspired by the love story of Italian director Federico Fellini and Giulietta Masina. It includes the sweet floral notes of their honeymoon in Corsica, France.

$10 Tocca
Rituals The Ritual Of Sakura Hand Balm

Try this soothing hand balm based in rice milk and cherry blossoms. It'll leave your palms feeling silky soft.

$13 Macy's
L'Occitane Amande Hand Cream

L'Occitane is known for its hand creams, and this pleasant almond-scented one is no exception. It's made of 20% shea butter, and this one also includes almond milk and oil. 

$12 Sephora
Philosophy Hands of Hope

A green tea and avocado scent is super unique for a hand cream, and we're running with it. Apricot, orchid, and violet are also included notes in this fast-absorbing formula.

$10 Ulta
Fresh Honeysuckle Moisturizing Hand Cream

If this hand cream doesn't bring you back to childhood summers eating honeysuckle nectar in the yard, we don't know what will. Its star ingredient (other than the honeysuckle scent, of course) is shea butter, for plenty of moisture.

$14 Sephora
Love Beauty and Planet Rose Hand Cream

This top-rated murumuru butter and rose hand cream should not be overlooked. It's vegan, plus paraben and dye-free.

$5 Target

