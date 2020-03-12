It's a proposal straight out of a rom-com, which is pretty fitting for one of the stars of To All the Boys P.S. I Still Love You!

Earlier today, Jordan Fisher stopped by Pop of the Morning to talk about his latest music video, "Contact," working on the Netflix romance film and his own romance story!

The actor reminisced a little on his part on To All the Boys I Loved Before's sequel, in which he plays possible love interest John Ambrose across from Lana Condor, who he described as, "A beautiful, beautiful person to work with."

Speaking of beautiful? Fisher got engaged to his fiancée, Ellie Woods, earlier last year, and the story of how they met and his proposal is too cute!

Fisher revealed that he and Woods knew each other when they were 9 and 13 years old and "grew up as best friends." After not seeing each other for a few years, they reconnected when Fisher was doing a run on Hamilton.

"We got dinner, and just kept getting dinner, and I eventually convinced her to be my wife," he gushed.