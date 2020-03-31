Nikki Bella is a truly stunning mother-to-be!
The 36-year-old WWE star has been documenting her pregnancy ever since she made the announcement about her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev in January. Whether sharing photos of her baby bump or gushing about how excited she is to be a mother, Nikki's certainly kept fans of Total Bellas in the loop!
"I can't even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I'M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It's something I have wanted to be my whole life," Nikki gushed on social media back in January. "I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn't expecting it and felt I wasn't ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!"
Now's your chance to look back at Nikki's pregnancy journey before a brand-new season of Total Bellas arrives on April 2. Check out these sweet photos of Nikki as a mother-to-be in the gallery below!
She's Pregnant!
Nikki Bella steps out in L.A. in January 2019 shortly after she announced she's pregnant with her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first child together.
The Look of Love
"Baby Daddy," the Total Bellas star captioned this precious IG pic.
Daddy's Girls
"Dinner with dad!" Brie shared shortly after the twins' dual baby announcements.
Pregnancy PDA
How cute! Artem holds her lady's growing belly during a PDA-filled outing.
Ladies Who Lunch
Nikki and Brie enjoy a lunch date the day before Valentine's Day 2020.
Baby Bumpin'
The Bella Twins and their twinning baby bumps hit up a farmer's market in L.A.
Running Errands
Nikki stops by a supermarket in Studio City looking cool and casual in all black.
16 Weeks!
Nikki bared her baby bump on Instagram on Feb. 20, 2020, writing, "Hi my little baby 16 weeks today!"
Side View
Nikki also gave fans a side view of her growing belly.
Bump Close-Up
"Sweet Dreams," Nikki shared on her Instagram stories with a baby bump close-up.
Colorful Cuties
The pregnant twin sisters grab a bite to eat at Joan's on Third in L.A. in cute colorful outfits.
Tight Squeeze
The WWE star holds on to her man while browsing a farmer's market in Studio City.
Podcasting Pairs
Nikki and Artem "had so much fun" recording Linda and Drew Scott's At Home podcast.
Bump to Bump
The Total Bellas stars snap a selfie with their matching baby bumps.
18 Weeks!
Nikki shared an 18-week pregnancy update with fans on Mar. 4.
Pregnancy Boobs
Out & About
Nikki runs errands in L.A. as she nears the halfway mark in her pregnancy.
Workout Selfie
Nikki hits the gym for a barre workout.
All Dressed Up
Nikki before celebrating an "amazing" event with sister Bella and others.
Grocery Gal
The Total Bellas star stops by a Whole Foods in L.A. for some groceries.
BBQ Babes
The lovebirds enjoy some outdoor grilling halfway through Nikki's pregnancy.
Twinning Tie-Dye
Nikki and Artem model the new tie-dye Birdie Bee shirts.
20 Weeks!
"Officially 20 weeks yesterday," Nikki captioned this sweet photo. "Birdie loves saying hi to the baby in my belly (how she puts it lol) Love being in the desert, makes it a bit easier to enjoy a few moments outside alone."
Cancelled Plans
Nikki was set to attend the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. At least she documented what she planned to wear!
21 Weeks!
The mom-to-be posted this beautiful photo on her Instagram Story ahead of her hitting the 21-weeks mark!
