Ranking Miranda Lambert's 15 Best Singles Ever

It's officially been 15 years since Miranda Lambert arrived on the scene.

After catching the industry's attention competing and coming in third on the first season of USA's Nashville Star—a country-fried American Idol, for those of you who are unfamiliar—in 2003, the fierce Texas native signed with Epic Records and immediately got to work on what would be her major-label debut album, Kerosene. (She'd already released a self-titled album independently in 2001.)

With 11 of 12 tracks written or co-written by Lambert, Kerosene dropped on March 15, 2015, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart—a feat she's pulled off with every successive album release through the arrival of last year's Wildcard—and announcing to Nashville and beyond that a force to be reckoned with was ready to stake her claim and make her mark.

In honor of the 15 years of Lambert's reign, we thought we'd celebrate by counting down the 15 best singles she's ever released. And as we set out on our mission, we set a few ground rules. Namely, we'd only consider songs released under her solo career when whittling down the list. (That meant we had to exclude her work as a member of the Pistol Annies and any tracks belonging to anyone else that she was merely featured on.)

Without further ado, we present our official ranking!